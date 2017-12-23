Can you increase the volume of your muscles when you use only the weight of your own body?

When you want to gain muscle, it is necessary to bite your muscles with a higher load. Give them the right impulse. There are actually three main mechanisms that cause muscle growth.

Muscle tension

Muscle damage

Metabolic stress

You will not get a slight burden. Therefore, a heavy load is recommended, with the number of repetitions being between 8 and 12 (that is, the number of repetitions you perform in the series before you run into failure).

It is clear that you are gaining momentum and exercises are easier for you – you can handle them much more. What was a great burden for your muscles was just a little warm up for you at one time. When you practice with a dumbbell, you will simply go to the harder one. The muscle gets another boost to boost and enlarge the volume.

What if you use only the weight of your own body? Sure, you could have a backpack with a load on your back, but it will not be a weight-training exercise anymore.

It is true that when you use the “mere” load of your own body you are limited and you do not get the dimensions of a bodybuilder. But I assume that most runners do not want a mega volume and want a “just” drawn athletic figure and maybe bigger biceps :-). And for that, the weight of the body itself is sufficient – there are many ways to increase the intensity of exercise with the weight of the body.



7 Ways to Increase Intensity When Exercising Body Weight

1. Change the angle

There’s probably no need to disassemble this. Supporters of TRX exercises certainly know exactly what I’m talking about. By setting the angle to the ground, you determine how many percent of your weight you use during the load.

If you do not use any hanging system, just use a chair, bench or some gymball.

An example is a classic click:

2. Unbalance the balance unevenly

There is no difficulty in transferring weight to one or the other limb in handles or chins. The hand does not reach 50% but shifts 70%.

Gradually, you can work out to do the exercise with just one hand. Or you can handle so-called squats – squats on one leg.

3. Slow down

Can you make ten clicks? Super !! And do you manage the ten knobs, although you will count slowly up to five in each phase up and down? That’s harder. The so-called prolonged time under tension increases protein synthesis and significantly accelerates muscle growth.

The speed of movement and the exercise rhythm affect how muscles are involved and what effect the exercise will have.

When talking about contraction of the muscle, it is good to remember that there is a concentrated contraction (muscle contraction), eccentric contraction (muscle stretching) and isometric contraction when the length of the muscle does not change, but tension changes (eg biceps, not moving).

A number of scientific studies have shown that when concentric and eccentric part of the exercise takes 5 to 6 seconds, protein synthesis increases by a third more than when each phase lasts only one second.

Most people tend to “snap” the phase when gravity helps us – for example when shaking down (eccentric contraction). However, the time when the muscle works under tension and the muscle growth is not as effective.

You can extend your muscle load even with isometric contraction – let the muscle get tightened after exercise.

4. Reduce pauses

The length of the interval between exercises is another thing that significantly influences the physiological response of our body.

When you change the rest period between the series, you will significantly affect the formation of metabolic waste and also the formation of hormones. If you are going to gain strength training, it will be important for your muscles to have enough time to recover.Pauses will be long – two to three minutes, depending on the size of the muscle. But when it comes to muscle volume (hypertrophy), pauses must be short (only a minute, with smaller muscles for only 45 seconds).

5. Increase the number of series

Another way to boost your workout is to add a number of series. While the beginner is only 2 or 3 series, the more advanced they can handle 5 or more.

6. Test the drop set

Drop set is mainly used for better blood circulation in the muscles. As a result, the muscle can grow better.

How to do it: Practice the classic series of some heavier practice and after completing, you will immediately go to a series of lighter training on the same muscle. By lifting dumbbells it would mean you just take 20 instead of 14 pounds and only 7 kg in the next series.When exercising with a body weight, you can also use a change in the angle when exercising or distributing the load.

As an example, we can take the exercise on the shoulders

First practice a series of handles in the stand, then move to the shoulders when you have your feet on the bench and then you can put the lightest variation of the exercise – your legs and hands on the ground.

Perhaps there is no need to remind you that demanding variants of exercises will only be advanced, beginners will choose exercises according to what they can do.

Here are two examples of how such drop sets can look like.

The upper half of the body

The lower half of the body

7. Focus on muscle work

When moving, pay your attention to the exercised muscle. Imagine how it grows and grows. Visualization is a powerful helper and nothing stands for you

When you give your muscles an impulse to grow, remember that muscles grow only when you give them enough nutrients and time to regenerate . Do not rely on any miraculous accessories. BCAA, creatine, NO boosters can help with muscle building, but only if you have a quality meal all day long and you use the anabolic window to the maximum after training.

If you do not really incorporate fast sugars and proteins (or even do not know what it is :-)), or if you do not provide enough vitamin, minerals and sleep to the body, unfortunately, you start catabolic processes and the hours spent training will not bring you any effect.